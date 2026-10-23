Fast-food manager sues franchise after boss bans outside boyfriends and forces rule breaches

A manager at a fast-food franchise in Valencia has launched legal action against the burger chain franchisee and her area supervisor, alleging systematic workplace ... harassment that included orders forbidding her from dating anyone outside the company.

The claimant, identified as Araceli, filed a lawsuit in the Employment Tribunal claiming 80,000 euros in compensation for non-pecuniary damages and fundamental rights violations. The claim describes how her line manager, who oversees 17 franchise outlets across the Valencian Community, intruded into her personal life after her promotion to restaurant manager in early 2023.

According to the claim, the supervisor reproached Araceli for having a romantic relationship outside the workplace, telling her "she couldn't have a partner unless they worked at the same company" so their working hours would align. Behind closed doors, meetings regularly involved degrading verbal abuse such as "useless", "imbecile" and "idiot", which triggered severe anxiety attacks that required intervention from co-workers.

Food cold chain violations and labour inspection circumvention

The lawsuit outlines extensive contractual and regulatory violations, including demands for 24-hour, 365-day availability under threats of shift changes or allowance cuts. Araceli worked shifts exceeding 24 consecutive hours, taking only eight Sundays off in an entire year, and accumulated weekly hours far beyond her statutory 40-hour contract.

Beyond maintenance, cleaning and painting duties across multiple regional branches without compensation, the claim highlights direct orders to transport perishable food and frozen goods between restaurants using private vehicles without maintaining the cold chain. "I've even driven to another restaurant with my car packed to the brim with frozen and chilled goods," Araceli admitted.

The filing further alleges that the company instructed staff to tell unannounced labour inspectors that they lacked access to time-recording systems, while time records were systematically altered to conceal actual hours worked.

After primary care services placed Araceli on temporary sick leave at the end of 2024 for a mixed adjustment disorder with severe anxiety and depression, company management and external consultants attempted to pressure her into signing a mutually agreed resignation. Rather than seeking contract termination, Araceli is requesting a tribunal order to force the immediate cessation of hostile behavior, implementation of anti-harassment protocols, and 80,000 euros in damages while reserving the right to pursue criminal proceedings.