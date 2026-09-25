Ourense wedding descends into chaos after bride confesses to naughty toilet encounter and demands 40,000 euros

25/09/2026 a las 10:37h.

A wedding celebration in the Galician province of Ourense ended in a full-scale brawl requiring police intervention after a dispute over a 40,000- ... euro prenuptial agreement escalated alongside extra-marital confessions.

The incident occurred at A Casa da Tulla, a 17th-century mansion estate located in Gomesende near the Portuguese border, during a reception for a local groom and a bride of Colombian origin.

According to regional newspaper La Región, the conflict began when the newlywed bride demanded a 40,000-euro sum that she claimed the groom had agreed to pay her in exchange for entering into the marriage. When the groom refused, an argument broke out between the couple and quickly spread to wedding guests.

Bathroom encounter and police intervention

The situation degenerated into a pitched battle across the venue, with guests throwing crockery and physical altercations breaking out among attendees.

Management at the estate alerted law enforcement, prompting Guardia Civil officers to deploy to the scene to restore restore peace and order.

Testimony gathered at the venue revealed that the bride further admitted to consuming excess alcohol and engaging in a sexual encounter in the venue’s toilets with a staff member involved in organising the event shortly before the brawl erupted.