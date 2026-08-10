Spanish police warn about fraudsters impersonating hotels to demand confirmation of bookings via fake links

If you have a valid hotel booking for a well-deserved holiday, watch out: do not open suspicious links on WhatsApp.

The Guardia Civil in ... Spain have just issued a warning about a mass phishing/smishing campaign in which fraudsters impersonate hotels via instant messaging to demand confirmation of bookings via fake links.

The aim of this cyber scam is "to steal your personal and banking details", as the Guardia Civil warn on their X account.

The scam message contains a fraudulent link: the bait. According to the national cybersecurity institute, this is a high-risk scam.

Cybercriminals have access to booking information, such as the name of the hotel, the dates of stay, the guest's name or even the booking reference number. This makes the scam appear credible and increases the likelihood that the victim will trust the message and click on the link.

When the person receiving the message clicks on the link, they get redirected to a fraudulent website that mimics the appearance of the accommodation or the platform used to make the booking.

There, they are asked to provide personal information, login or bank details under the pretence of completing the confirmation process.

In most of the cases, cybercriminals use WhatsApp, although they may also use other channels such as email or even telephone calls.

To avoid falling victim to this scam, experts recommend not clicking on any links, not providing personal or banking details and always checking the status of your booking via the hotel's official channels, by going directly to its website or using its app.

If you or someone you know has fallen victim to this scam, experts suggest contacting your bank as soon as possible to report the incident and take the appropriate measures. It's important to gather evidence such as screenshots, telephone numbers or links received and to file a report with the police.

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