Basque rugby club admits 2.2million-euro Christmas lottery blunder after overselling winning tickets

The management of Zekorrak Rugby Taldea is facing a daunting challenge - one that is proving far more difficult to resolve than any match on the ... pitch. The club has officially admitted to selling 225 "extra" shares for the 2025 Christmas lottery draw using a number that scooped the third prize. As around 100 winners remain unpaid five months later, the club must now find a way to cover a staggering €2.2 million shortfall.

On 22 December, the town of Igorre celebrated its happiest day in its 35-year history. The board of directors had purchased 285 official tickets (décimos) for the number 90693 from a local lottery office. These were divided into €5 shares - €4 toward the prize and €1 as a club donation - and distributed among players, families, and supporters. While the club successfully collected the €14.2 million prize from the bank, the subsequent distribution has turned into a nightmare.

The maths that failed

The board’s initial plan involved putting 1,425 shares on sale, divided into 57 packs of 25 units. However, a recent recount confirmed that an additional 225 tickets were sold in error. With each share worth €9,600, the club is now legally on the hook for an extra €2,200,000 that simply does not exist.

The impact is being felt across the region:

• Unpaid Winners: At least 80 people have filed formal complaints.

• Debts: Some individuals from towns like Getxo, Basauri, and Bilbao are owed up to €30,000.

• Legal Action: Frustrated residents are now organising a formal protest group to file a joint criminal complaint against the club’s management.

Broken promises and missed deadlines

The club initially attempted to manage the payout in two stages from a temporary office opposite the Urbieta municipal grounds. Winners submitted their ID and bank details and received receipts for the amounts owed. However, the schedule has repeatedly collapsed:

• 10 February: Payments began but soon stalled.

• Easter: Winners were promised payment before the holiday, then after.

• 28 April: The final official deadline was missed.

It was only after this latest failure that management admitted to the "ticket surplus." This mirrors a famous case in Villamanín (León), where a local committee oversold shares for the "El Gordo" top prize, leading to a four-million-euro hole. In that instance, winners eventually agreed to a 10% reduction in their prize money to ensure everyone received a payout - a precedent that may be the only way forward for the Igorre club.