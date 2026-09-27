Twenty-year-old rally co-driver dies after car leaves road and catches fire in Asturias

Firefighters at the scene of the crash and Soraya (inset).

Natalia Penza 27/09/2026 Actualizado a las 12:55h.

A woman rally co-driver has died after the car piloted by her boyfriend careered off the road during a race and caught fire in northern Spain.

Soraya Barreiro Rodríguez, 20, died despite the efforts of 26-year-old Germán Romano to save her. He ended up being taken to hospital with burns following Saturday’s drama.

Race organisers decided to suspend the competition, which started on Friday and was due to finish this Sunday.

Tributes were paid to Soraya after the tragedy in the 49th edition of the Villa de Llanes Rally, one of the most important sporting events in the region of Asturias.

Two competitors, driver Jaime Gil and his co-driver Diego Calvo, were killed during the same race five years ago.

Local woman Soraya was only taking part in her second official competition.

The fatal accident happened just before 2pm on Saturday when Germán’s BMW 325i went off the LLN-7 road on the second day of the three-day event.

A spokesman for a regional emergency response co-ordination centre said: “A woman has lost her life in a traffic accident, during a sporting event in Llanes on the LLN-7 road, at kilometre point 14, on the second stage of the rally between Llanes and Mere.

“The Emergency Coordination Centre received the alert at 1.53pm yesterday. The call indicated that a car had left the road and was on fire and one person was outside and another remained inside.

“Firefighters were immediately mobilised along with other emergency responders.

“At 2.09pm, the medical team responsible for the sporting event itself reported that the person who remained in the car had died.

“The man who was injured in the accident was taken to Arriondas Regional Hospital.

“Once they arrived at the scene, the firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire.

At 2.36pm they declared it was out and the deceased woman’s body was subsequently removed.”

Announcing the suspension of the rest of the competition, race organisers said in a statement they admitted they “deeply regretted having to put out”: “Following the tragic news we have made the irrevocable decision to definitively suspend all remaining timed stages of the event.

“This difficult and sad decision has been made as a sign of profound grief and utmost respect.

“At this time of immense sorrow for the entire motorsport family, we understand that sporting competition is of no importance and must stop immediately.

"From our organisation, we would like to convey our most sincere condolences and all our support during these very difficult times. Now more than ever, we stand alongside the family and friends.”

Llanes’ mayor Enrique Riestra added: “I want to express, on my behalf and on behalf of everyone who is part of the Llanes town council, my deepest sorrow over the death of Soraya Barreiro, co-driver participating in the 49th Villa de Llanes Rally alongside Germán Romano.

“News like this leaves any words feeling inadequate. I want to send all my love and support to her family, her friends and everyone who loved her, at a time of pain that is difficult to imagine.

“I also want to convey all our support to German Romano, her driver and rally partner, during these very difficult moments.

“And I want to embrace, in a very special way, the entire great rally family: fellow competitors, drivers, co-drivers, teams, organisers, volunteers and fans.

“The Villa de Llanes Rally is much more than a sporting event for our municipality, and today we all feel this loss very deeply.

“Llanes is in mourning and stands with Soraya's family, Germán and the entire motor racing community during these deeply painful moments.

“Rest in peace, Soraya.”

Local reports described the rally driver who tried to save Soraya as her boyfriend. It was not clear on Sunday how badly injured he was and whether he remains in hospital.

Galicia accident

On 23 August Jesús López died after losing control of his race car and smashing into a tree and a wall at a competition called Subida a Taboadela, which in English would be the Taboadela Hill Climb, in the province of Ourense in Spain’s north-west Galician region.

Three other people, two spectators and a second competitor, were injured when 48-year-old Jesús López lost control of his car on a bend.

Friend and fellow competitor Pablo Rey, who was behind López when he crashed, tried to put out the flames before assisting the spectators hurt.

One had suffered broken legs and the other had a cut to his head.

Pablo, who had to be treated for burns after taking off his helmet and gloves to try to rescue his friend and rally rival, told local press after the cancellation of the race: “I got in among the flames so I could shake him, to see if he responded.

“I kept going until I was burning myself. Then I dragged the trapped spectators back and out, so they wouldn’t burn too.”

The dead man’s wife and goddaughter, who were also watching the race, are understood to have been assisted after suffering panic attacks.