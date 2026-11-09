Life sentences sought for 18 'death boat' suspects following 58 deaths on horror crossing to Gran Canaria

Public prosecutors in Spain are preparing to seek life sentences for 18 men accused of waging a campaign of extreme cruelty aboard a migrant vessel ... bound for the Canary Islands, leaving 58 passengers dead.

During a formal hearing at Bench No. 4 of the Court of First Instance in San Bartolomé de Tirajana, presiding judge Lorena Quiles Vallejo outlined charges against 19 individuals - 18 adults currently held in pre-trial detention and one minor - following the conclusion of a year-long investigation known as Operation Marabú.

The overcrowded 20-metre bot (known as a cayuco) departed Senegal on 12 August 2025 with around 300 sub-Saharan Africans on board, far exceeding its safe capacity. When the engine failed early in the voyage, a 43-year-old spiritual guide, or marabout, identified as Abdou T., singled out passengers as "witches" and "warlocks" responsible for the breakdown.

On the orders of expedition leaders Babacar N. (30) and Ismael S. (36), gang members bound, stripped and tortured designated victims using sticks, leather belts, knives and petrol. Six migrants were subjected to prolonged torture without food or water before being thrown into the ocean, with several believed to have been alive when cast overboard.

A further 52 passengers died of starvation and thirst after crew members hoarded remaining provisions for themselves during five days adrift.

Surviving passengers suffered dislocated limbs, fractured skulls, knife wounds, severe burns and broken teeth.

The vessel was eventually spotted adrift by a merchant ship and intercepted on 24 August 2025 by the Spanish Coastguard vessel Guardamar Urania, which brought 248 survivors ashore at Arguineguín. 17 migrants were immediately hospitalised.

Regional deputy public prosecutor Teseida García is overseeing the case, which includes charges of six counts of murder, 52 counts of negligent homicide, criminal organisation, threats, and multiple counts of grievous bodily harm. The defendants face trial at the Provincial Court of Las Palmas before September 2027.