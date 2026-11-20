There are many ways to protest against dirty streets, but few are as inventive as the campaign launched by a resident of Torrevieja. Fed up ... with finding uncollected dog mess on the pavements of her residential estate, the Swedish-born woman decided to turn the droppings into makeshift works of art.

Her tongue-in-cheek protest, dubbed The Golden Poo, uses humour and irony to highlight a persistent problem affecting neighbourhood life in the Costa Blanca municipality. Rather than simply filing another complaint, she transforms abandoned faeces into miniature street exhibitions - placing picture frames around them, adding museum-style labels and, in some cases, spraying them gold.

According to local newspaper Información, the protest began in a residential urbanisation in Torrevieja. Her son Petter, who lives in Sweden, explained that his mother resorted to the stunt to draw attention to pet owners who refuse to clean up after their dogs.

An open-air satirical gallery

In videos documenting her interventions, the framed droppings appear alongside small placards written in both Spanish and Swedish, bearing titles that parody gallery catalogues - including Anonymous Artist, New Acquisition and The Brown Period.

In one clip, the resident poses as the director of her eccentric open-air museum, complete with sunglasses and an accreditation lanyard. In another, she carries out a "morning inspection" through the estate with a rucksack, scouting for new pieces to add to her collection.

Behind the performance lies a serious frustration over a lack of civic responsibility among dog owners who leave pavements fouled for neighbours to navigate.

€2,001 fines hard to enforce

The protest also highlights conduct already punishable under local regulations. Torrevieja’s Street Cleansing By-law requires owners to remove pet waste from public spaces and classifies failure to do so as a serious offence carrying a fine of €2,001 - reducible to €1,000.50 for prompt payment.

Although the council operates a specialist waste-collection vehicle colloquially known as the motocaca - introduced in 2023 - its patrols focus primarily on central streets and seafront promenades, leaving outlying residential estates worse affected. Enforcing fines also remains difficult, as officers must catch offenders in the act to establish their identity.