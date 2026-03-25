Spanish time: must I set the clocks one hour forward or back this weekend?

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Wednesday, 25 March 2026, 12:35 Share

The clocks in Spain need to change - very soon. This weekend will see the first time change of 2026, adapting to daylight saving time (DST).

Although both the European Parliament and the European Commission have expressed support for eliminating clock changes in the future, the truth is that there is still no definitive decision on the matter, according to Spain's national astronomical observatory.

Therefore, the traditional clock change that takes place on the last Sunday in March will happen this coming weekend.

What exactly will the time change occur? Will the clocks go forward or back? Will we gain or lose one hour of sleep? According to the NAO, the time change will take place on the night of 28 into 29 March, from Saturday to Sunday, at 2:00am Spanish time. At that time, clocks will need to be moved forward one hour to 3:00am. In the Canary Islands, 1:00am will be changed to 2:00am.

Energy savings

Although there has been an ongoing debate about its effectiveness for some time now, the truth is that this measure is currently justified in terms of energy savings. The regulations aim to synchronise daylight hours with the working day to reduce electricity consumption, both in Spain and in the rest of the European Union.

Order PCM/186/2022, of 11 March sets out the calendar for the summertime period up to 2026. Article 5 of this Royal Decree stipulates that, every five years, a calendar with the specific dates of the time change will be published by Order of the Minister of the Presidency, with the sole purpose of allowing the general public and private and public organisations to know in advance the dates of the annual time change. Therefore, for 2026, summertime begins on Sunday, 29 March and ends on Sunday, 25 October. On that autumn day, wintertime will resume, unless there are any last-minute changes.