San Fermín 2026: Two gored in fastest and most dangerous bull run

The eighth and final encierro (running of the bulls) at the 2026 San Fermín festival closed in dramatic fashion on Tuesday, leaving two runners ... gored and 12 hospitalised after the legendary Jandilla bulls thundered through Pamplona's cobbled streets in just two minutes and 25 seconds.

The bulls, bred at the famed Jandilla ranch in Extremadura, lived up to their reputation for terrifying speed, marking the eighth consecutive year that the ranch's bulls have completed the course in under two and a half minutes.

It also proved to be the most dangerous day of the 2026 festival, bringing the total number of goring victims over the eight-day event to five.

Emergency services initially reported a third goring on Tuesday morning, but later clarified that the report was due to a communication error.

Chaos by the city hall

The six fighting bulls, weighing between 555 and 600 kilos and named Pañero, Chismoso, Zarabanda, Oyente, Castigado and Adinerado, set a blistering pace from the moment the starting rocket was fired.

The most terrifying moment of the run occurred in Plaza del Ayuntamiento in front of the city hall. A bull that had broken away to lead the pack veered sharply toward the right-hand wooden barriers, charging a crowd of trapped runners. An 18-year-old local man from Pamplona was gored in the leg during the pile-up.

After negotiating the notorious Mercaderes corner without further incident, the herd charged up Calle de la Estafeta tightly grouped. As they reached the Telefónica stretch, the pack began to fragment, allowing some experienced runners to sprint directly in front of the horns.

However, the separation proved hazardous; it was in this section that a 46-year-old man from Guadalajara was caught by a stray bull and gored in the chest.

The herd eventually entered the bullring, split into two groups, and was then guided into the holding pens without further mishap.

Medical update

According to the latest hospital update, both goring victims are in a stable condition at the University Hospital of Navarre. One runner is being treated for a wound to his inner thigh sustained in Plaza del Ayuntamiento, while the second is recovering from the chest wound suffered near the Telefónica stretch.

The other 10 people evacuated to hospital suffered various fractures, sprains and severe bruising, while an additional runner was treated for minor injuries directly at the bullring.