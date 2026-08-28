Guardia Civil arrest three Swedish and one Polish fugitive in Torrevieja checks

Four international fugitives, each subject to a European Arrest Warrant issued by judicial authorities in Sweden or Poland, have been arrested by the Guardia ... Civil during preventive checks in Torrevieja.

The first arrest was made by officers from the Torrevieja main Guardia Civil station, who detained a 30-year-old Swedish man wanted over kidnapping, unlawful detention and theft offences.

Later that same day, officers arrested another Swedish national who was wanted over drug trafficking offences and to serve a one-year-and-four-month prison sentence.

In the following days, officers arrested two more men: a 55-year-old Polish national was wanted for attempted murder, kidnapping and illegal possession of firearms, and a 22-year-old Swedish man was wanted over a public health offence, understood in Spanish law to cover certain drug-related crimes.

Case referred to National High Court

After the relevant proceedings were completed, all four men were brought before the Central Investigating Court on duty at Spain's National High Court, the body responsible for proceedings arising from European Arrest Warrants.

The court will decide whether to remand the suspects in custody for extradition purposes or release them.