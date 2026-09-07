112 incident
Tarragona chemistry department explosion injures three people
The accident occurred when workers, two of them seriously injured, were transferring nitric acid from one container to another
C. P. S.
Tarragona
Two people sustained serious injuries following an explosion on Monday at the chemistry department of the Rovira i Virgili University in Tarragona.
Paramedics transported the ... victims, a man and a woman, to the Joan XXIII hospital, while another woman with milder injuries is in the Santa Tecla hospital.
The explosion occurred at around 9.17am, when the workers were transferring nitric acid from one container to another.
The explosion has caused some damage (not structural) to that part of the laboratory.
Upon receiving the alert, the emergency services dispatched six ambulances, the fire brigade and the support group for incidents involving technological risks.