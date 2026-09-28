Three men arrested in Benidorm in connection with gender-based murder of main suspect's partner

The National Police in Benidorm have arrested three men, 30, 40 and 45, as part of the investigation into an alleged gender-based murder of ... a 33-year-old woman of Brazilian origin. Among the detainees is the alleged perpetrator of the crime, the victim's partner, while the other two individuals are suspected accomplices.

The arrests followed the discovery of a woman's body in a rural area between Benidorm and Finestrat. The police have also confirmed that there was no previous record of gender-based violence between the victim and her partner.

The facts began to emerge when two men went to the Benidorm National Police station to report that an acquaintance of theirs had told them he had killed his partner during an argument, allegedly using a knife.

The body was taken to a rural area

The two men told the police that they had gone to the alleged perpetrator's home where he threatened and forced them to assist him in moving the victim's body from the house to a rural area between Benidorm and Finestrat.

The National Police swiftly launched an operation involving various units and implemented the established protocol for violent crimes. The judicial police and the forensic police also joined the operation, taking charge of the collection of evidence.

The body was found in the countryside

Upon arriving at the specified location, the police found the body of a 33-year-old woman of Brazilian origin. Pending official confirmation, initial investigations suggest she may be the main suspect's partner.

After locating the body, the police cordoned off the area and the main suspect's home with the aim of locating and arresting him. They detained him shortly after that.

Two arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting

According to initial investigations, the main suspect killed the woman and subsequently attempted to dispose of the body with the help of the other two men.

Following his arrest, the police also proceeded to arrest the other two individuals on suspicion of aiding and abetting a criminal offence. The investigation so far has revealed that one of them provided his vehicle to transport the body, while the other was directly involved in moving the body.

The investigation remains ongoing

The investigation remains open to fully clarify the circumstances of the death and determine the specific responsibility of each detainee. Among the outstanding tasks is the official identification of the victim.

The investigators are gathering evidence and carrying out the necessary investigations to piece together what happened and determine precisely the sequence of events from the woman's death to the transfer of her body to the countryside.

Once the police investigation is over, the three detainees will be brought before the court in Benidorm, where they will have to answer for their alleged involvement in the incidents.

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