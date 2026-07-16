Valladolid man arrested after allegedly threatening to stab flatmates who wouldn't drink with him

A man has been arrested in Valladolid after allegedly threatening to kill his two flatmates with a butterfly knife, after one of them refused to ... drink alcohol with him.

Officers from the National Police and the Municipal Police were called to a flat on Calle Embajadores, in the Delicias neighbourhood, at around 1.15am on Tuesday. They had received reports that one of the occupants was threatening the others.

When officers arrived, one man opened the door. The suspect hurried into a bedroom, threw money onto a bed and discreetly dropped a knife he had been carrying in his pocket onto the floor.

Police said the man had threatened to kill his two flatmates after one of them refused to drink alcohol with him. That flatmate took refuge in the bathroom. The suspect allegedly banged on the door while brandishing the knife.

An officer recovered the weapon, which the suspect had allegedly tried to hide. It was identified as a 22-centimetre double-edged butterfly knife.

After checking the man's details, officers found he was already subject to a court order banning him from possessing or carrying weapons.

Police also seized an air pistol from his bedroom. According to his two flatmates, he had used it before to threaten and intimidate them.