Summer 2026 named deadliest on record in Spain as heat-linked mortality passes 5,200

Spain has officially suffered its deadliest heatwave season on record, with extreme temperatures linked to more than 5,200 deaths before September has even arrived.

According to the MoMo mortality monitoring system run by the Carlos III Health Institute, 5,232 excess deaths were attributed to extreme heat between 16 May and 30 August. That almost doubles the annual summer average of 2,505 recorded between 2015 and 2025.

Until now, the summer of 2022 held the grim top spot with 4,789 heat-related fatalities, followed by 2025 with 3,832 and 2023 with 3,035.

Data reveals the single deadliest day of the year was 10 July, which saw 142 heat-attributable deaths. Close behind were 25 June with 113 fatalities and 15 August with 108.

These spikes directly mirrored four intense heatwaves that battered mainland Spain, including a scorching June streak that broke daily temperature records across the country. In Bilbao, street thermometers hit 50C on 24 June.

Experts point out that extreme heat is a slow burner rather than an instant blow.

"The mortality curve always climbs two days after a heatwave begins," explains Diana Gómez-Barroso, epidemiologist at the Carlos III Institute and MoMo coordinator. "The vast majority of deaths are not caused by direct heatstroke, but by the cumulative toll of sustained heat on the body."

She confirmed that this year's figures are unprecedented simply because the weather itself has shattered all previous benchmarks.

State meteorological agency Aemet agrees, declaring it "virtually certain" that summer 2026 will rank as the hottest in recorded Spanish history.

Provisional figures show average summer temperatures were 2.5C above the 1991–2020 baseline, comfortably beating previous high-water marks set in 2025 (+2.2C) and 2022 (+2.1C).

Looking at the broader picture, the period from January to August 2026 has been the hottest eight-month stretch on record nationwide, averaging 16.3C compared to the historical norm of 14.7C. The five hottest years on record between January and August have all occurred within the last five years.

"In recent years, we have been detecting an increase in heat-attributable mortality in northern regions of Spain where this simply never used to happen," adds Gómez-Barroso.

She is now advocating for an update to the Ministry of Health's national Heat Plan to help citizens adapt to the new reality.

And for anyone hoping for a cool breeze, Aemet warns that after a brief late-August lull, the blistering warmth is set to return across Madrid and much of Spain early this September.