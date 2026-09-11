Spanish thief who targeted churches across the country for their jewels and money arrested

The National Police and the Guardia Civil have arrested a man who travelled throughout Spain to break into churches and steal money from parishioners' donations, ... jewellery from religious images and any other valuable items.

He carried out his most recent thefts in the province of Toledo. The man broke into the church of Nuestra Señora de la Asunción in the village of Quismondo in the early hours of the morning by forcing open the lock.

With the help of others, who have not yet been arrested, he made off with the earrings of the statue of the Virgin, as well as 250 euros in donations.

They then he attempted another break-in a few hours later in the neighbouring village of Santa Cruz del Retamar, eight kilometres from Quismondo.

In Santa Cruz del Retamar, he and his accomplices attempted to break into the church of Santa Cruz but were unable to carry out the plan because of a passing vehicle.

The investigation has led the arrest of the main perpetrator at his home in Alcantarilla (Murcia).

The police operation remains ongoing, with the aim of identifying and arresting the other members of the gang.

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