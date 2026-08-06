Cooked prawns recalled due to Salmonella: it can cause fever, diarrhoea and vomiting

A new health alert has been issued nationwide regarding a product which, if consumed, may cause fever, diarrhoea and vomiting. The Spanish food safety and ... nutrition agency (AESAN) has this week reported an alert issued by the health authorities of the Andalusian regional government regarding the presence of Salmonella in cooked, peeled prawns sold under the Ocean Sea brand.

AESAN advises anyone who has products affected by this alert in their home to refrain from consuming them. The agency also advises people to go to a health centre if, having consumed any of the products from the affected batches, they experience symptoms consistent with salmonellosis: mainly diarrhoea and/or vomiting accompanied by a fever and headache.

AESAN explained that this information has already been passed on to the relevant authorities in the autonomous communities so that the affected products can be withdrawn from the market.

(Aesan)

The details of the product in question are as follows:

Product name: Peeled, cooked prawns

Brand name: Ocean Sea

Product appearance: Plastic packaging

Batch number: X1392618BUXX

Best before date: 11/2027

Unit weight: 200 g

Temperature: Frozen

Young children and the elderly

As explained by AESAN on its website, salmonellosis is one of the "most common and widespread" foodborne illnesses, caused by bacteria of the genus Salmonella. It is a Gram-negative bacillus belonging to the Enterobacteriaceae family.

The main source of infection for humans is the consumption of contaminated water or food. Symptoms appear between six6 and 72 hours (usually 12 to 36 hours) after eating food contaminated with Salmonella, and the illness lasts between two and seven days.

"In most cases, the symptoms of salmonellosis are relatively mild and patients recover without specific treatment. However, in some cases, particularly in young children and the elderly, the dehydration caused by the illness can be severe and life-threatening," the agency said.