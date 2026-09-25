Thai court dismisses appeals and upholds chef Daniel Sancho's life sentence

A Thai court upheld on Friday the life sentence of chef Daniel Sancho for the premeditated murder of Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta on the island ... of Koh Phangan in August 2023.

Ramón Chippirrás, one of Sancho's legal representatives, confirmed the ruling shortly after 5am Spanish time. "Both our appeal and that of the opposing party have been dismissed," he said.

He also stated that Sancho's defence team have yet to obtain the full text of the ruling so that they can translate and analyse it to determine the next steps.

The court has already handed down a life sentence

The ruling upholds the one from 29 August 2024, when the court found Sancho guilty of the premeditated murder of Arrieta and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The court took his initial confession into account as a mitigating factor and ruled against a death sentence.

Following the sentence, Arrieta's family and Sancho's defence team lodged appeals. The victim's side wanted to challenge the imposition of the death penalty, while Sancho's defence sought to request a retrial for him.

The prosecution maintained throughout the trial that Sancho, the son of actor Rodolfo Sancho and investment analyst Silvia Bronchalo, had planned the murder. The defence, on the other hand, stated that Arrieta's death was the result of an accident during a fight in which Sancho was defending himself against an attempted sexual assault.

Review the latest crime and judicial news reports