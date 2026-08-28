Tesoro de Villena theft: Fears grow that gold from stolen Bronze Age treasure could be melted down

Óscar Bartual Bardisa 28/08/2026 a las 15:58h.

The theft of the Tesoro de Villena has sparked widespread concern in Alicante province over the fate of one of the country's most important Bronze Age archaeological collections.

The collection, hidden more than 3,000 years ago, comprised 66 objects made from various metals, most of them gold. Although its historical and cultural value was considered incalculable, the gold alone was estimated to be worth more than 1.5 million euros based purely on its weight, around 10 kilos.

The estimate was given by Villena mayor Fulgencio Cerdán during a press conference on Thursday, alongside Francisco Poyato, colonel and head of the Guardia Civil's Alicante command, and government subdelegate Manuel Pineda.

Cerdán said the thieves had taken "most of the treasure", leaving only a small number of objects behind at the museum.

Those remaining included three silver vessels, a bracelet and part of the decorations from a ceremonial staff. Only one of the collection's crowns remained, having been found on the floor. The smaller hoard, known as the 'tesorillo', was left intact.

The Treasure of Villena is regarded as one of the largest Bronze Age hoards discovered in Spain and Europe, its scale comparable only to the royal tombs at Mycenae in Greece.

Investigation under way

Authorities have provided few details about the circumstances of the theft while the investigation continues. The Guardia Civil's Organic Judicial Police Unit is leading the investigation and has obtained access to security footage from both inside and outside the museum.

The speed of the operation, reportedly carried out in a matter of minutes, has led investigators to focus on the possibility that it was the work of an organised group of professional thieves.

The Guardia Civil has not disclosed further information about the suspects or the stolen objects while investigators examine the available evidence.