Tenerife police arrest FBI-wanted fugitive for multi-million pyramid scheme that enjoyed renowned footballers' support

C7 04/06/2026 a las 14:45h.

The Spanish Guardia Civil have arrested in Tenerife one of the main figures involved in a fraud exceeding 650 million euros.

The suspect, who was on the FBI's radar, was implicated in the notorious OmegaPro pyramid scheme. He was staying at a hotel in the Canary Islands at the time of the arrest.

The suspect was the director of OmegaPro. He attracted clients with a major advertising campaign, which boasted promotion from renowned footballers, including Vinicius, Ronaldhino, Iker Casillas and Carles Puyol.

The scheme promised very high returns through fake investment packages. It became known as "one of the biggest pyramid schemes in history".

The court has ordered his provisional imprisonment until his transfer to the requesting judicial body.