Tenerife flight to London evacuated following bomb scare

Natalia Penza 26/09/2026 a las 09:58h.

Police evacuated a flight to London following a bomb scare at Tenerife Airport on Friday.

The Jet2 plane was cleared shortly before its scheduled take-off from Tenerife South to London Stansted.

Local reports said the evacuation decision was made after one of the passengers claimed to be carrying a bomb in his luggage.

The drama occurred on board flight LS1536 that was due to leave Tenerife at 11.20am on Friday.

Checks made by the Guaria Civil before they gave tourists the all-clear to board the plane again meant it was delayed by more than two hours and didn’t take off until around 1.45pm. It landed at Stansted just before 6pm local time.

It was not immediately clear by Saturday morning if anyone had been arrested over the incident.

A spokesman for Jet2 said: “We can confirm that customers were asked to disembark a flight at Tenerife South Airport yesterday following an incident involving a passenger onboard.

“Customers have since reboarded and the flight has now landed at London Stansted as planned. We would like to apologise to everyone onboard for the delay and any inconvenience caused.”

Barcelona scare

In July police arrested a man said to have sparked terror at Barcelona’s El Prat airport by yelling ‘Allahu Akbar’ as he threw a backpack to the ground.

Holidaymakers began running through the airport terminal to get away and at least two people reportedly had to be treated for panic attacks following the drama.

The Guardia Civil in Barcelona confirmed afterwards he had started shouting out jihadist-type slogans at people and officers were called.

He had already been neutralised by private airport staff before police arrived to arrest him.

Although he was initially described as a Dominican Republic national, police later said he was a 23-year-old from Honduras.

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