Sue Wilson MBE to step down as Chair of Bremain in Spain

Jennie Rhodes 11/08/2026 Actualizado a las 16:01h.

Sue Wilson MBE has announced that she is stepping down as Chair of Bremain in Spain after 10 years at the helm. “After a decade of campaigning, it’s time to put husband Steve first and to fulfil our long-awaited retirement plans; to see more of this amazing country we are privileged to call home,” she said in a statement posted on the Bremain in Spain website.

Sue's last day as Chair of the pro-EU campaign group, which was founded in the aftermath of the shock Brexit referendum in June 2016, will be Tuesday 8 September, which coincides with her 73rd birthday. Sue said, “The events of the last 10 years have given me a taste for politics that I never dreamed possible or desirable. While I sometimes wish I could go back to the bliss of political ignorance, I think I’m now hooked for life.”

While she has announced that she's stepping aside from her role as Chair “with very mixed feelings”, Sue said in her statement that she won’t be giving up the campaigning altogether: “I plan to continue attending pro-EU events, rallies and marches and aim to provide support from behind the scenes. I will also remain a member of the Bremain council, with the title of Patron,” she said.

Replacement

She has thanked the Bremain in Spain team and volunteers for their “tireless work” and says she has made “dear friends” in the 10 years that she has been at the helm. She gave special thanks to Vice Chair, Lisa Burton, who, with the approval of members at our forthcoming AGM, will take over as the new Chair. “I couldn’t have wished for a better replacement and I’m sure that a new pair of eyes and new ideas will benefit all of our members moving forward,” Sue said.

In the 2021 Queen's birthday honours list Sue was named a Member of the Order of the British Empire, for services to British nationals in Spain and the EU.

Sue Wilson with her MBE at Windsor Castle. (SUR)

Ahead of her announcement, Sue had revealed her plans to step down to SUR in English in an interview to mark the 10-year anniversary of the Brexit referendum on 23 June this year. She told SUR in English that “my husband has been retired for years and it’s high time I devoted more time to him and less to Brexit".

She went on to say, "We had always planned to explore more of Spain in our retirement. Now we’re well into our 70s, it’s time to follow that dream, while we’re still fit and healthy”. She also admitted, “No doubt I won’t be able to leave the campaigning alone altogether though. I’m my own worst enemy.”