Storms and severe winds lash Alicante as Villena records 124km/h gusts and torrential rain

Severe storms tore through parts of Alicante province on Thursday, bringing intense downpours in a matter of minutes, hail, and wind gusts reaching 124km/h ... in Villena.

The interior bore the brunt of the weather, where state meteorological agency Aemet maintained an amber alert for severe storms and heavy rain.

Interior hit hardest

The districts of Alto Vinalopó, L'Alcoià, and El Comtat were among the areas worst affected by the instability. Across these regions, storms delivered high rainfall totals and extreme wind gusts against a backdrop of scorching temperatures.

One of the most striking readings was recorded at La Zafra, in the municipality of Villena, where more than 40 litres per square metre fell in a short burst. The local weather station also logged a peak wind gust of 124km/h - one of the highest recorded across the province during the day.

Villena saw the bulk of the storm activity during the early afternoon, with several points in the town recording over 20 litres per square metre. The sheer speed at which the rain accumulated made the downpours particularly severe.

Strong winds also battered other parts of the province. Confrides, Calpe, El Poble Nou de Benitatxell, and Jávea all recorded gusts exceeding 80km/h on a day marked by a dramatic clash between extreme heat and sudden storms.

Heatwave persists

Temperatures showed little sign of abating despite the weather. Although storms swept across various parts of the region, oppressive heat remained the dominant feature across much of Alicante, with mercury levels hovering close to 40°C.