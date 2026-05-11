What you need to know to make your electric scooter legal in Spain

José Carlos Castillo 11/05/2026 Actualizado a las 13:20h.

Electric scooters have been controversial since their arrival in major cities. Complaints range from riding on sidewalks and disregarding traffic laws to causing accidents and pedestrian collisions.

To tackle these issues, the Spanish traffic authorities (DGT) have decided to take action. This has led to the mandatory registration of personal mobility vehicles (PMVs).

Head of the DGT Pere Navarro defines PMVs as any vehicle "with one or more wheels, equipped with a single seat and propelled exclusively by electric motors capable of providing a maximum speed of between six and 25 km/h".

If electric scooter owners have a vehicle that meets these requirements, they won't be able to drive it unless they have a certificate of registration in the Registro de vehículos personales ligeros and display an identification sticker.

To comply with this regulation, vehicles must appear on the list of makes and models the DGT has approved.

1. How to register your scooter?

PMV owners can complete the registration process for validated scooters either in person at DGT offices or online using a digital certificate, electronic ID card or the Cl@ve app. They will have to provide the vehicle's technical specifications, proof of serial number and pay a fee of 8.67 euros. Afterwards, they will receive a registration certificate in PDF format and a registration number.

2. What if my schooter is not on the list?

If the scooter isn't on the list of approved models, owners can still register it, but only temporarily. In this case, the registration certificate will only be valid for use until 22 January 2027.

After that date, they will have no choice but to buy a new model. Many users have complained on social media. "What am I supposed to do now with my perfectly functional Xiaomi M365, in enviable condition, but not approved and unable to be used anywhere after January?" Enrique Colinet says on BlueSky.

His device is a very popular model from 2016. It's probably one of the most widely used.

Leading manufacturers, such as Segway, acknowledge that the situation is complicated. "Although this measure promotes greater traceability and user identification, aligning with what already occurs in other modes of transport and contributing to improved safety, it also implies an additional cost for those who already own scooters and must adapt to the new regulations."

Segway believes it will influence the purchasing decisions of future owners. In other words, they may opt for other vehicles, like electric bikes, instead of a scooter.

3. Does it need a registration number?

Yes, from now on, scooters will have a registration number, just like cars or motorcycles. Once registered, users will receive the number and they must go to any authorised centre to have it printed.

Once they place it on the vehicle, they simply present the registration certificate to any insurance company to purchase the mandatory insurance, which costs around 50 euros per year.

Minors can register their PMV in their name, but a legal guardian must complete all the paperwork.

4. If I buy it new, do I still have to go through the whole process?

Again, yes, although it will be easier. Most scooters currently sold come with registration certificates that comply with the DGT's requirements regarding braking systems, lighting and speed, which will prevent any problems when completing the registration process.

However, the numerous online errors that occur during the process, which the Spanish federation of PMVs has reported after receiving numerous complaints about server overload, are a different matter.

On a positive note, many municipalities have decided to postpone fines (ranging from 250 to 800 euros) for unregistered PMVs.

Deregistering old vehicles

The new regulations for scooters also require deregistering those no longer used, just like with cars and mopeds. To do this, users must "hand over their PMV to an authorised scrap yard or recycling centre for destruction", after which they "must process its permanent deregistration with the traffic department to obtain a certificate of deregistration".

What happens if they sell it? In this situation, "they don't need to deregister it". "The buyer will be responsible for registering it in their name," the DGT says.