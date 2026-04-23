Spanish trade unions call off nationwide petrol station strikes

EP Thursday, 23 April 2026, 12:52 Share

The UGT and the CCOO unions have called off the strike in the petrol station sector they had scheduled for 30 April and 3 May, after reaching a preliminary agreement that "resolves the conflict".

According to the unions, they have managed to close "a historic agreement" with salary increases of 6.4% over the three years of the agreement, CPI insurance, reduction of working hours and labour improvements.

The agreement sets salary increases of 3.4% in 2025, 2% in 2026 and 1% in 2027, all with retroactive effect from 1 January of each year, reaching that accumulated increase of 6.4%.

Furthermore, it includes a salary review clause for 2026 and 2027 that guarantees the actual CPI, up to 6% annually and without downward revision. Regarding working hours, the agreement also achieves a reduction in the annual working hours for the entire duration of the collective agreement.

In addition, negotiations have secured an improvement in various allowances, such as the public holiday allowance, which will rise by two euros from 2026; the distance allowance, which will reach 13 euro cents in 2027; the currency conversion allowance, which will stand at 667 euros per year in 2026 and 2027; and the cleaning allowance, which will be set at a minimum of 30 euros.

The preliminary agreement also updates the regulation on early retirement, facilitating access up to one month before ordinary retirement and reorganising the collection of bonuses into four six-month periods.

It also improves labour guarantees with the requirement for a prior hearing of up to five working days before any dismissal.

The agreement also introduces new provisions regarding absence, relating to the recording of working hours and the reporting of absences, always on the understanding that employers must provide the necessary resources. The parties have agreed to finalise the text of the agreement within a maximum of 30 days.

The unions welcome this agreement as "a resounding step forward that strengthens rights, protects wages and demonstrates that the combination of negotiation and pressure are effective tools for achieving real improvements".