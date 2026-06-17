Spanish police seize 16 tonnes of counterfeit national football team kits

SV 17/06/2026 a las 15:44h.

The National Police, in a joint operation with Interpol, Europol, EUIPO and OLAF, have seized more than 16 tonnes of counterfeit national football team kits destined for distribution during the World Cup. The market value of the seized items exceed seven million euros.

According to the National Police, the operation has so far led to the arrest of 95 people in different parts of the country: Madrid, Barcelona, Malaga, Elche and Denia.

The investigation began in April, ahead of the World Cup, when the police detected a significant flow of counterfeit football kits destined for Spain. A large portion of the items were reproductions of the official Spanish national team kit.

The seized garments imitated designs and distinctive features and were of a "far inferior" quality to the original products. They were intended for illicit sale through street markets, illegal street vending, e-commerce platforms and social media.

The police verified that the logistical reach of the products extended throughout the country (with storage, distribution and sales centres in the points mentioned above).

The investigators have seized more than 66,000 counterfeit national football team kits. They have also carried out searches at more than 15 locations across Spain, including industrial warehouses, private homes, street markets and the storage facilities of delivery companies.

The 95 detainees are suspected of crimes against industrial property. The investigation remains open pending further arrests.