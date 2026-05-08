Spanish police investigate alleged sexual assaults of teenage girls on Mediterranean cruise

Natalia Penza 08/05/2026 a las 15:53h.

SPANISH police are investigating several alleged sexual assaults on teenage girls who claim they were targeted on a cruise liner after having their drinks spiked.

Up to ten girls aged 15 and 16 are so far understood to have gone to police who have confirmed they are investigating.

The Guardia Civil in Barcelona where the ship docked on May 1 have taken statements from eight alleged victims and the Ertzaintza, the main police force for Spain’s Basque Country, another two.

The girls all go to the same school in the Basque Country and were on a trip organised privately on the unnamed cruise liner when the alleged sexual assaults occurred.

No arrests have been made police but sources close to the ongoing investigation confirmed today the suspects, adults who were not part of the girls’ group, have been identified and located.

Barcelona is understood to have been the start and finish point for the four-day Mediterranean cruise.

The Basque Government's Security Minister Bingen Zupira confirmed police there had received two complaints.

A spokesman for the Guardia Civil in Barcelona said: “We were made aware of alleged incidents involving minors when the cruise liner docked here on May 1.

“The possible authors would be adults.

“Officers received several complaints and have taken a number of statements and an investigation is ongoing.

“A local court has been informed and it will be up to the court to determine what happens next.”

A well-placed source said: “This is being treated as an investigation into possible sexual assaults which under Spanish law covers a multitude of different types of behaviour, ranging from inappropriate touching to rape.

“We’re not going to specify exactly what allegedly happened but we’re not talking here about rape but other types of behaviour which are also criminal.”

The insider added: “Officers are investigating the possibility the minors were plied with alcohol or narcotics before they were allegedly sexually assaulted.”

Local reports have identified the suspects as a couple aged in their twenties but this has not been confirmed by police.