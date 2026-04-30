Spanish government's rent relief bill voted down by MPs

SUR 30/04/2026 Actualizado a las 14:44h.

The government has lost a vote this week, this time on a law to bring relief on rent increases.

Catalan nationalists, Junts, whose votes ministers rely on, joined the PP and other conservative parties in rejecting the plan to only allow rent increases of two per cent for contracts coming up for renewal.

The law has been provisionally in force for a month as it started as a royal decree, so those asking for it from landlords so far are entitled to keep the deal, lawyers said.