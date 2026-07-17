Spanish authorities warn of scam that extorts money with false accusations of paedophilia and child pornography

SUR 17/07/2026 a las 14:47h.

The Spanish consumers' association has warned of a scam in which fraudsters extort money by falsely accusing victims of child sexual abuse offences.

The scam involves fake court complaints alleging that the recipient has viewed child sexual abuse material online and demanding payment in exchange for dropping the case.

The consumer organisation said the fraudsters send what appears to be a formal complaint intended for the courts, claiming they have detected the recipient viewing child sexual abuse material online. They then demand money in return for withdrawing the complaint.

"Those who fall for the scam may fear they have committed an offence because they have visited adult pornography websites or are unsure what has been detected online. Out of fear, they agree to pay the money being demanded," the association said.

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