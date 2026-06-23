Spanish airline Iberia changes hand luggage terminology but maintains size and weight

Iñigo Goñi Davó 23/06/2026 a las 15:40h.

Spanish airline Iberia has implemented changes to its hand luggage policy, though these will not significantly impact passengers.

On Tuesday, the airline updated the terminology it uses for different types of hand luggage to make booking flights clearer and simpler.

As Iberia told Europa Press, handbags, backpacks and laptop bags, previously known as personal accessories, will now be called personal hand luggage.

Cabin suitcases will be called baggage up to 10 kilos for economy and premium economy class and up to 14 kilos for business class.

The change applies only to the names of the different types of luggage, without changing allowed sizes and weights.

Iberia has already updated its website and app.

The EU supports the update

The modification that Iberia is implementing complies with the agreement the European Parliament and the EU Council reached on the review of EU air passenger rights on 15 June.

The agreement, among other measures, aims to strengthen the transparency and comparability of different airfares, including hand luggage fees. To give customers flexibility when choosing an airline, the EU requires clear ticket prices, which must include hand luggage from the outset.

Browse the Sur in English lifestyle and expat living hub