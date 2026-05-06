14 Spaniards confined on hantavirus cruise ship report no symptoms and good health amid outbreak

A fisherman sailing alongside the MV Hondius cruise ship, anchored off the port of Praia, the capital of Cape Verde.

Miguel G. Casallo 06/05/2026 a las 14:42h.

The 14 Spaniards (13 passengers and one crew member) travelling aboard the MV Hondius are facing the hantavirus outbreak in isolation. They have all reported feeling well and having no symptoms of the virus that has claimed the lives of three passengers.

Among the Spanish nationals are Valencian oceanographer Aitana Forcén-Vázquez, three residents of Madrid, at least one passenger from Galicia and five Catalans. Currently, all are confined in their cabins, with constant medical checkups and preventive measures in place. They are still awaiting evacuation or authorisation to disembark.

The ship that Dutch company Oceanwide Expeditions operates remains anchored off Cape Verde. The voyage, which departed from Ushuaia on 1 April, carries 149 people of 23 nationalities and continues under international supervision.

Although most of the Spaniards aboard remain anonymous, what is known is that none have developed symptoms so far.

Aitana Forcén-Vázquez is an oceanographer with international experience as a researcher and polar guide, who is participating in the expedition aboard the MV Hondius.

The outbreak has so far resulted in six cases of hantavirus, two confirmed by laboratory testing and four suspected cases, in addition to one close contact under investigation, according to data from the WHO (World Health Organization). Three people have died during the journey or after being evacuated, while a fourth passenger remains hospitalised in serious condition in Johannesburg.

The experience of the Spanish passengers reflects the international dimension of an incident that has authorities on high alert and highlights the health risks associated with global movements in enclosed environments such as cruise ships.