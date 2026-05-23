Spain's Transport Ministry asks to participate in Adamuz train crash investigation

Almudena Santos 23/05/2026 Actualizado a las 10:21h.

The state attorney has formally requested to participate in the Montoro court as a party in the investigation into the train accidents in Adamuz (Cordoba) and Gelida (Barcelona).

The Ministry of Transport is taking this step after approving financial aid and compensation for the victims. With this legal action, the state ensures it can claim and recover this money once the judge determines who was responsible for the accidents.

The Ministry of Transport is not seeking to bring criminal charges, but rather to focus exclusively on the financial management of the case. The legal mechanism is called 'subrogation', which in practice means that the government claims compensation on behalf of the victims.

While victims receive immediate financial support to avoid being left without assistance, the government assumes ownership of these claims. The ultimate goal is that, once the judge issues the final ruling and determines which insurance companies or other entities must pay the compensation, these funds will go directly to the public treasury to recover the amount the government has already advanced.

By joining the preliminary proceedings, the government secures direct control over the legal process. The aim is that, should the judge approve, it can oversee the management of public funds and defend its financial interests in the case.

The Ministry of Transport has joined the list of other parties whose requests to join the proceedings the judge has already accepted, among them the Andalusian regional government and private train operator Iryo.

Meanwhile, the association of victims of the Adamuz derailment is maintaining a very active stance, demanding accountability. The representative of the families of the 46 victims and the other passengers is currently leading a strong fight against the court, having appealed the order mandating the consolidation of the 148 affected parties' legal representation under a single lawyer, arguing that it cannot defend their individual financial interests.

The process has become a complex political and social arena due to the wave of public accusations those who have paid the 3,000-euro bond required by the court to participate have filed. Among them are political party Vox, which is demanding a separate investigation into the removal of cables and tracks, the Semaf train drivers' union and groups such as Hazte Oír and the Liberum association.