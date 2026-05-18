Spain's lower house launches assessment of risks of mass regularisation of immigrants

CPS 18/05/2026 a las 12:53h.

Spain's Congreso, prompted by the PP and Vox parties, begins on Monday the analysis of the risks that the extraordinary regularisation process for migrants may pose. The group will study areas such as the fight against terrorism.

Among the speakers are security experts, border control officials and representatives from social organisations specialising in assisting foreigners. Academics in the fields of law and human rights will also participate.

In total, 25 experts will address the lower house in the coming months.

The expected deadline extends beyond July, after which the report will be subject to voting. This timeline conflicts with the deadlines for the regularisation process, as applicants have until 30 June to begin the procedures for temporary residence authorisation.

According to the regulation the Spanish Cabinet approved, applicants must receive an answer within a maximum of three months from the day after the date of registration with the competent authority. In other words, if applications are registered by the last possible date (30 June), they should be resolved by 1 October.

This week, the Supreme Court will determine whether to suspend the extraordinary procedure. The state attorney rejected the appeal last week and asked the Supreme Court to dismiss the case. According to the state attorney, the appellants do not meet the legal requirements for suspending the regularisation process as a precautionary measure.

According to the government body, the Supreme Court could later decide to revoke the procedure and, therefore, reverse granted residence permits, which would have no impact on public services.

On the other hand, a suspension would render the law ineffective, seriously harming the public interest.

Although the state secretariat for migration does not yet have an official count in this first month since the procedure opened, 13,500 people applied for temporary residence permits through the online platform of the foreigners' office in the first 24 hours, while another 19,600 people requested an in-person appointment.