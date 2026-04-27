Spain's heir to the throne to study Political Science at Carlos III public university

María Eugenio Alonso Madrid Monday, 27 April 2026, 15:00 Share

Three months before Princess Leonor completes her training as the future Captain General of the Armed Forces with her graduation from the academy in San Javier (Murcia), the Royal Household has announced that the heir to the throne will begin her university studies at the Carlos III public university in Madrid this autumn.

Leonor closely follows in the footsteps of her father, who studied Law at Universidad Autónoma in Madrid. Unlike King Felipe VI, however, the princess will study Political Science - a "very comprehensive degree that covers numerous areas". The degree will help her in her future as Queen of Spain.

Her sister, Infanta Sofía, began her university studies in Political Science and International Relations at a private institution in Lisbon last September. She will continue her academic path in Paris and Berlin.

Despite having other options, the Princess of Asturias has ultimately chosen a multidisciplinary education focused on contemporary political analysis, encompassing political theory, sociology, law, economics and research methods, with notable subjects such as Foundations of Political Science, Comparative Politics, Public Policy and International Relations.

Sources at the Royal Household do not rule out the possibility of her expanding her knowledge in subjects fundamental to her future role, such as Constitutional Law or Finance, with specialists in the field. King Felipe VI also took several courses in Economics and Business Administration to round out his education.

The choice of university degree and institution rests exclusively with the King and Queen and the Princess of Asturias. Only military training is legally subject to the government's authority, as established by the law. King Felipe VI has officially communicated his decision regarding his daughter's university studies to Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

After her four-year education, the princess could opt for international specialisation at a prestigious European or American institution, as her father did in 1995 with a Master's degree in International Relations from Georgetown University in Washington. However, unlike her military career, which the Royal Household and the Ministry of Defence designed specifically for her and which is virtually identical to that of her father as Prince of Asturias, Leonor de Borbón will pursue a degree in Political Science without any ad hoc modifications. Upon completion, she will receive the same degree as her classmates.

No preferential treatment

Although the regular enrollment process doesn't open until June, after the university entrance exams (EBAU), the Madrid university offers early admission for international students or those who have completed the International Baccalaureate programme in EU countries, as is the case with the Princess of Asturias, who studied at UWC in Wales.

This is an access route for approximately eight per cent of the student body (around 300 students, of whom about 60 are Spanish) at Carlos III, which is one of Spain's most prestigious public universities.

Admission is governed by a committee appointed by the rector, which assesses the student's grade point average and grades in subjects considered relevant to the degree programme. In the case of the heir to the throne, sources at Palacio Zarzuela have confirmed that her grades from the Zaragoza and Marín academies have also been submitted.

Princess Leonor will balance her studies with her institutional commitments, although her schedule will remain "limited" so that she can focus on her studies and the preparation required for her future role as queen. According to a study by the Concordia Real association, Leonor de Borbón is "among the most well-rounded heirs in Europe, simultaneously integrating military and academic training with institutional commitment".