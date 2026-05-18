Spain warns of fake Lidl scam that aims to steal users' personal and banking details

Isabel Méndez 18/05/2026 a las 10:17h.

The rise of e-commerce has led cybercriminals to increasingly use sophisticated methods to lure their victims. The Spanish cybersecurity institute (Incibe) has detected the latest scam, which clones Lidl's website in an attempt to steal users' personal and banking information.

The ads appear in the featured products section of search engines or on instant messaging apps. They redirect users to fraudulent websites that supposedly offer items at discounted prices to entice buyers to click.

What happens, however, is that the ad redirects the user to fake websites designed to steal their data.

What to do if you have opened such an ad?

If you have accessed one of these fraudulent websites but have not provided your data and made a purchase, Incibe recommends following these steps:

- Remove or block any ads you receive through your text apps.

- Gather evidence and send it to the incident reporting mailbox, which helps warn other users and prevent further fraud.

If you have made a purchase, Incibe recommends the following:

- Contact your bank immediately to report the fraudulent transaction so it can activate its fraud protocols.

- Collect and save all available evidence related to the scam, including screenshots of adverts and fake websites. Online witness services can help validate the evidence.

- File a report with the National Police or the Guardia Civil, providing all the evidence gathered.

- Carry out regular 'egosurfing' (searching for your own information online) over the following months to check whether your personal data has been exposed or misused.

- Change your login credentials if you shared them or use the same passwords on other online accounts. Always use strong, unique passwords and, ideally, enable two-factor authentication (2FA).