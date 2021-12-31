Spain registers 161,688 new coronavirus infections in just one day The country's cumulative incidence rate stands at 1,775 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, as the national Ministry of Health registered 74 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours

The regions notified Spain’s Ministry of Health of 161,688 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, 30 December. The total number of coronavirus infections in Spain has now risen to 6,294,745 since the start of the pandemic, according to official statistics.

The national 14-day cumulative incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants stands at 1,775.27, compared to 1,508.39 on Wednesday. In the past two weeks, a total of 842,382 positives have been registered across the country.

Some 74 coronavirus deaths were added to Thursday's report, compared with 82 on the same day last week. The number of people with a positive diagnostic test that have died since the virus arrived in Spain now stands at 89,405, according to data collected by the Ministry of Health. In the last week, a total of 282 people with a confirmed positive Covid-19 diagnosis have died.

Hospitals

Currently, there are 10,768 patients admitted for Covid-19 to hospitals throughout Spain (10,411 on Wednesday) and 1,803 in an intensive care unit (1,773 the day before). In the last 24 hours, there have been 1,662 admissions (1,727 on Wednesday) and 1,323 patients discharged (1,239 the day before). The occupancy rate of beds occupied by coronavirus patients stands at 8.81 per cent (8.51% on Wednesday) and in ICUs at 19.42 per cent (19.10 the previous day).

Meanwhile, the test positivity rate stands at 20.47%, compared to 20.37% on Wednesday. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that this figure be below 5% to consider the spread of the virus as 'controlled’.