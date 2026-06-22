Spain opens applications for bargain 50-euro holiday scheme for more than 7,000 retirees

CPS 22/06/2026 a las 16:26h.

The application window for the Imserso 2026-2027 bargain holiday scheme for retired people is now open and will remain so until 10 July or until the 880,000 places have been taken.

Of these, 7,447 places are available at a reduced price of 50 euros for individuals receiving benefits equal to or less than the amount of non-contributory disability or retirement pensions, regardless of the destination.

Imserso has a budget of more than 60 million euros.

This year, the option to travel with pets to the mainland and islands coasts remains available in lots one and two for animals weighing no more than ten kilos, including the carrier.

The allocation is divided into batches: 440,284 places for mainland coastal tourism, 228,142 for island coastal tourism and 210,787 for short-break tourism.

This application process applies only to people who were not registered for the scheme in previous seasons. They must submit their application online wherever possible, although applications can also be sent by post or submitted at designated registration offices.

People who are already registered only need to submit a new application if they wish to update any of their details. Applicants may also choose to travel with another person applying in the same province, provided they select the same destinations in the same order of preference.

Successful applicants will receive an accreditation letter from the second half of August onwards. The letter will include the code needed to book their holidays.

The Ministry of Social Rights expects bookings to open in September, with holidays due to begin from October.

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