SUR 27/11/2026 Actualizado a las 07:31h.

Today (Friday) is the last day of campaigning for Spain’s General Election this coming Sunday (29 November). Saturday is a legal day of reflection, when no campaigning is allowed.

Parties will be holding their final campaign rallies, following Thursday night’s debate between the leaders of the four main parties.

The last opinion polls were legally published on Monday this week, with tracking surveys showing the conservative Partido Popular (PP), under Alberto Núñez Feijóo, still on course to win the largest number of seats but without an overall majority in the 350-seat Congreso. On Wednesday, the PP leader urged supporters at a rally in Madrid not to become complacent and to mobilise “until the very last minute”, reminding them that “ a good intention is not a vote”.

The very latest polls showed an uptick in support for the Socialist PSOE, led by current Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, but that party remained in second place. On Tuesday, in Huesca, he called for “intelligent mobilisation” to “optimise” the progressive vote and hold back the right.

The PP is expected to be able to form a majority with the hard-right Vox party, led by Santiago Abascal, which is in third place in the polls and has seen a significant increase in support since the last election in 2023. Negotiations would be necessary, but Abascal said this week that he was not contemplating them at this stage, being interested only in “removing Pedro Sánchez from government”.

On the far left, the main grouping is now the Frente Amplio alliance, under veteran Barcelona mayor Ada Colau. It remains some way behind in fourth place in the polls. Pablo Bustinduy of Frente Amplio told SUR this week that “the future of the country will depend on Frente Amplio or Vox”, referring to the possibility that either of the two largest parties, the PP and PSOE, would need to form coalitions.

Voting was already under way from last weekend until the middle of this week at Spanish consulates around the world, with high turnout and long queues reported.

Polling stations open to Spanish citizens across the country at 9am on Sunday and close at 8pm. Under Spain’s rapid, computer-coordinated counting system, the outcome is expected to be known by around midnight on Sunday.