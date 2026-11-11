Oviedo bomb suspect used boilermaking skills in attempt to trigger catastrophic building collapse

The state of the building in Oviedo after the explosion; in the round photo, the perpetrator.

Borja Méndez 11/11/2026 Actualizado a las 17:09h.

The National Police have deployed a large-scale search operation to locate and arrest 61-year-old Manuel F., known as 'El Ruso' ('The Russian'), the main suspect in the Oviedo explosion that killed a police officer and his dog on Tuesday. Police sources believe that the individual currently at large is armed and highly dangerous.

According to the initial investigation, Manuel F. used his extensive technical knowledge in the metalworking and boilermaking sector to construct a homemade explosive device.

The same police sources said that his intention was not merely to cause limited property damage, but to provoke a large-scale tragedy. To amplify the devastating impact of the explosion, he placed the homemade bomb near the building's gas meters and connections.

The main objective, according to the investigators, was to trigger a chain reaction that would cause a larger secondary explosion capable of collapsing or destroying the building's structure.

The intervention of the security forces and emergency services prevented the gas from igniting completely, which would have killed many of the building's residents.

However, the shockwave hit one of the National Police officers directly, dog handler Juan José Rodríguez 'Jota', who died from the serious injuries. His dog Deny also died.

Criminal history

'El Ruso' has a criminal record. He has previously committed minor offences, mostly related to altercations, disturbances and property crimes. However, his record has taken a dramatic turn for the worse with the planning and execution of this attack. He has already served time in prison for his previous crimes.

The National Police have closed off access points and are meticulously searching various strategic locations in Asturias and neighbouring regions Their main hypothesis is that Manuel F. has the means to remain hidden temporarily and is armed, so they have asked both the patrols involved and the public to exercise extreme caution in case of any sightings or information that could lead to his whereabouts.

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