Spain double murder: man stabs sister and brother-in-law to death in their shared home

Raquel Fidalgo, Olaya Suárez and Alberto Arce 19/05/2026 a las 14:07h.

The National Police arrested on Monday night a man suspected of stabbing his sister and brother-in-law to death in the home they shared in the city of Oviedo (Asturias).

According to sources, the suspect has a criminal record for two homicides, one that took place in the rural area of Oviedo in 1986 and another in 1989 that he allegedly carried out in prison.

A drug user alerted the police. He told them that he had gone to the suspect's flat to "buy drugs". When the man inside opened the door, he pointed to the bodies of his sister and brother-in-law and told his customer: "Look and you'll see how heavy they are."

The two bodies had multiple stab wounds. According to initial reports, they had been dead for some time.

Local business owners said that the detainee's mother, who also lived in that flat, had passed away a few months prior to the incident.

A neighbour of the victims, Priscila Álvarez Junqueira, told the police that, on the morning of the crime, the suspect had told her mum "he was going to kill" his sister and brother-in-law, because they "were invading his house".

According to Álvarez Junqueira, he would often say things like that, which is why they didn't get concerned. "We've known him all our lives," she said.

She added that he had also threatened to burn down the building. Last week, a fire broke out in the flat after the cooker hood caught fire. The suspect explained that the fire had started because he had fallen asleep.

Álvarez Junqueira also spoke about the suspect's criminal history. "He went to prison because he killed two people from behind and he has mental health problems," she said. She said that the residents in the area, although shocked, also feel "relieved".

The National Police violent and organised crime unit (UDEV) of the Asturias are leading the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the double murder. Investigators are gathering evidence with support from the forensic police.

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