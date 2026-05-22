Spain has launched the largest emergency operation in its history to combat forest fires ahead of the summer of 2026.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez presented ... the details of the "State Campaign for the Fight against Forest Fires" at the Torrejón de Ardoz airbase, confirming that the high-risk period has been brought forward by 15 days to 1 June.

This unprecedented mobilisation is a direct response to the "climate emergency," following a devastating 2025 in which nearly 400,000 hectares were burned - the highest figure since records began in the European Forest Fire Information System.

Some 63"big fires" broke out, defined as those that burnt at least 500 hectares, 37 of which incinerated more than 1,500 hectares each.

Four people died and 30,000 had to be evacuated. The 16 day heatwave in August saw 300,000 hectares burnt.

The deployment features a fleet of 70 state-owned aircraft, including "Focas" amphibious planes and high-capacity helicopters, managed by the Ministry for Ecological Transition.

On the ground, the Ministry of the Interior has activated a force of 3,000 personnel from the Guardia Civil and Policia Nacional to focus on surveillance and investigation.

These forces will be bolstered by the Military Emergencies Unit (UME), which provides 1,400 personnel in direct intervention roles and 1,500 in support, bringing their total contribution to 2,900 troops and 500 vehicles.

These are state provided support for the regional brigades, which provide many pore firfighters and appliances.

Sánchez emphasised that "institutional loyalty" is the most effective weapon against fire, calling for seamless coordination between the central government and the Autonomous Communities.

While the regions hold primary responsibility for fire management, the state is providing this massive reinforcement to act as a safety net. The plan also incorporates advanced technology, including the use of drones and the "Copernicus" satellite system for real-time monitoring and rapid mapping of active fronts.

The 2026 strategy is not only about suppression but also about legal consequences and prevention. The Prime Minister noted that 95% of fires are caused by human action, whether through negligence or intent. Consequently, the specialised Seprona unit of the Guardia Civil will intensify its efforts to ensure that "no fire goes unpunished."

With a record-breaking number of resources now stationed at 33 different airbases across the country, Spain begins its most ambitious campaign to protect its natural heritage from a threat that is becoming increasingly virulent.

For more Spain news click here