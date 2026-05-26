Hantavirus outbreak 2026
Spain confirms new hantavirus case among cruise ship passengers quarantining in Madrid
The Gómez Ulla hospital has confirmed the second case just days before the start of the home confinement period
Domenico Chiappe
Madrid
Spain's Ministry of Health confirmed a new hantavirus case on Monday, after conducting routine PCR tests on the Spaniards quarantining at the Gómez Ulla hospital in Madrid.
This patient is asymptomatic.
"The patient was under clinical surveillance and isolation since admission, in accordance with the protocols," Minister Mónica García said in a press release.
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According to sources, the patient has moved to the high isolation unit since testing positive. They "will remain hospitalised under specialised medical supervision and with the biosafety measures for this type of case".
The ministry has once again stated that the risk to the general population remains low, given that the patient tested positive while under precautionary isolation at the hospital after their arrival from the MV Hondius cruise ship.