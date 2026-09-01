Spaniards buy increasingly older second-hand cars

The second-hand car market in Spain is showing signs of structural ageing. Far from revitalising with the arrival of new technologies or the electrification ... of the vehicle fleet, demand from Spanish buyers in the second-car market concentrates on older vehicles, with very high mileage and a significant range of breakdown risks.

A report Carfax compiled following an analysis of nearly five million sales involving the best-selling second-hand cars during the first half of 2026 shows that six out of ten of the best-selling second-hand cars in Spain (61%) are over 15 years old.

This is particularly concerning when compared with the country's own vehicle fleet, which is already one of the oldest in Europe.

While across Spain as a whole the proportion of passenger cars over 15 years old stands at 51%, in the second-hand car market this figure is 10% higher.

The analysis reveals that only 36% of best-selling second-hand cars have had just one owner, compared with the national average of 44%. On average, these cars have had 2.9 owners.

This transfer of ownership contributes to a lack of traceability in maintenance records and the emergence of mechanical or legal "surprises". According to Carfax data, 56% of the vehicles analysed show some indication of risk in their records (compared with 51% of the vehicle fleet as a whole) and 45% have a documented history of damage.

Carfax clarifies that these alerts are for information purposes only and vary in severity. The association recommends an in-depth analysis before a purchase.

Seat and Ibiza: the market leaders

Seat comfortably leads the second-hand car market, accounting for 28% of all sales of the best-selling models, followed by Volkswagen (16%), Renault (12%), Ford (11%) and Opel (10%).

Particularly noteworthy is the case of the Volkswagen Golf, the second best-selling model on the second-hand market, with a profile of extreme wear and tear (an average age of 18 years and 213,000 km on the clock), with a history of damage in 49% of cases and some form of risk indicator in 61% of the units analysed.

Seat León has the highest percentage of recorded accidents or damage among the leading models, affecting more than half of its stock (51%).

Second-hand car buyers are turning their backs on zero-emission technologies due to price and availability issues. Diesel remains unbeatable, accounting for 52% of sales, followed by petrol engines at 45%. Hybrid vehicles account for a negligible 3% of the market.

Furthermore, the report highlights vehicles from specific sources, such as imported cars (6% of sales), which have a critical average mileage of 223,760 km, with almost half of them (49%) having a history of damage. As for vehicles from hire fleets (9%t of the market), the report indicates that an even higher proportion (51%) have a history of damage.

Geographically, trading activity in the second-hand market is mainly concentrated in the major urban centres. Madrid leads the way with 13% of the total, followed by Barcelona (8%) and Valencia (4%).

Access the broad Spain national news archive