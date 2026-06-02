Average age of Malaga province cars is 15 years despite electric boom and low emission regulations

Chus Heredia 02/06/2026 a las 15:26h.

Despite technological advancements and the progress in implementing the Low Emission Zone, Malaga's vehicle fleet keeps aging. According to the latest data of the Faconauto dealers' association, the average age of passenger cars in the province is now 14.7 years.

In addition, buyers prefer second-hand vehicles, whose registration numbers are three times higher than new vehicle registrations.

The province has 977,053 registered passenger cars, representing 21% of the total in Andalucá. The average age of cars in Malaga is slightly higher than the national average for Spain (14.6 years) and lower than the Andalusian average (15.2 years). In Spain as a whole, almost 29% of passenger cars are over 20 years old.

Faconauto warns that every year the renewal of vehicles is delayed, drivers must bear higher running costs. The aging vehicle fleet not only increases pollution and reduces road safety, but also directly impacts household budgets through higher fuel expenses and significantly higher maintenance costs.

Extreme price sensitivity and buyer caution in the face of technological uncertainty are causing the used car market to gain overwhelming ground over the new car market. In Malaga, 2.6 used vehicles are sold for every new car.

The data from the first four months of 2026 reflects this sales trend. In April, 7,511 used cars were sold in Malaga, compared to 2,875 new registrations. In the first four months of the year, 29,001 used car sales were recorded, compared to 11,195 new registrations.

"Despite this disparity, the Malaga market shows significant dynamism and performance above the Andalusian average. In April, new vehicle registrations in Malaga grew by 21.46% year-on-year and the year-to-date figure reflects an increase of 23.57%," Faconauto CEO José Ignacio Moya said.

The used car market in Malaga grew by 6.4% in April, despite the overall 5.4% decline experienced by Andalucía. Faconauto forecasts that Malaga will close 2026 with 31,947 new passenger cars registered, representing a 6.9% increase compared to 2025 and allowing the market to recover to pre-pandemic levels.

The so-called electric vehicle boom is progressing slowly. According to a study Faconauto conducted in collaboration with Sigma Dos, consumer preferences in Andalucía lean predominantly towards intermediate technologies.

Consumer trends

More than a third (38.7%) of all buyers are considering purchasing a non-plug-in hybrid vehicle as a more accessible, familiar and user-friendly option. Only 9.1% of users are considering buying a fully electric vehicle.

Among those considering an electrified car, the study identifies three key barriers that directly hinder the purchase decision: vehicle range (32.8% of respondents), purchase price (28.9%) and the inability to install a charging point at home (23.4%).

These technical uncertainties about operation, battery life, charging infrastructure or resale value are compounded by legal uncertainties related to the application of Low Emission Zones, environmental labels, future traffic restrictions and taxation.

The successive episodes of fuel price volatility are severely penalising owners of older cars, which consume more fuel and are less efficient. Vehicles over 15 years old bear a global impact of around four billion euros, in stark contrast to the 1.3-billion-euro impact on cars less than five years old. For an individual driver with an older vehicle, this translates to an additional expense of between 350 and 500 euros by the end of the year.

Economic pressure explains why used, economically viable vehicles continue to be in high demand. Used diesel engines, even those 10 to 15 years old, remain very popular, especially among self-employed individuals, drivers who cover a lot of kilometres and users who live outside major urban centres.

On the other hand, a market still exists for cars without environmental stickers or with older stickers. This demand is mainly concentrated in small, remote or rural towns in Malaga where low-emission restrictions don't directly impact daily traffic and cars remain essential.

Faconauto is demanding the urgent implementation of a national vehicle fleet renewal plan. The sector states that the transition to decarbonised transport cannot be based solely on imposing restrictions, but requires a coordinated strategy with effective support, stability and a principle of technological neutrality.

"Renewing the vehicle fleet is not just an environmental issue. It's also about road safety, savings for households, energy efficiency and competitiveness for the self-employed and businesses. People want to renew their vehicles, but they need certainty, effective support and a stable framework that allows them to make decisions without fear of making the wrong choice," Moya says.