Spanish court orders €6,000 social security refund for teen trans' private mastectomy

In a landmark ruling for transgender rights in Spain, a court in Zaragoza has ordered the Aragonese Health Service (Salud) to reimburse a young man € ... 6,190 for a mastectomy he was forced to undergo privately after being denied public care as a minor.

The ruling by the 8th Court of First Instance marks a significant legal precedent, challenging the internal protocols of public hospitals that often delay gender-affirming surgeries until the age of 18, regardless of the patient's psychological or physical distress.

The case: From public rejection to private necessity

The plaintiff, born in 2007, began his social transition at age 13. By 16, experiencing severe gender dysphoria and physical back pain due to breast development, he sought a "masculinising mastectomy" at the Miguel Servet Hospital.

Despite a psychiatric evaluation confirming his "maturity and adequate judgment," the public hospital rejected his application just two weeks later. The specialist cited a lack of specific protocols for minors, stating:

"We currently perform transgender mastectomies on patients over the age of 18, given that there is no specific protocol to indicate otherwise."

Faced with mounting social anxiety and physical discomfort, the family turned to a private clinic - where, ironically, the same specialist from the public hospital performed the procedure.

The legal battle for reimbursement

The Aragonese government initially denied the reimbursement claim, arguing that the surgery was not a "life-threatening emergency" and that the family had "voluntarily" chosen private healthcare.

However, the court disagreed, citing the significant impact on the youth's well-being. The defense highlighted that the patient suffered from:

• Severe physical back pain.

• Body dysphoria leading to social isolation.

• Fear of rejection and violence due to gender markers.

A win for trans-ally advocacy

Natalia Aventín, president of the support group Euforia Familias Trans-Aliadas, hailed the ruling as a victory against institutional prejudice.

"Access to healthcare for transgender people is fraught with difficulties, despite Aragon having specific legislation," Aventín stated. She noted that for many trans men, these surgeries are not "cosmetic" but a vital tool to avoid societal violence and align their image with their identity.