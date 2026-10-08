Social Security launches new tool allowing Spanish workers to certify exact retirement date

Susana Zamora Madrid 08/10/2026 Actualizado a las 14:07h.

Spain’s Social Security administration has introduced a digital service allowing workers to instantly generate and download an official certificate confirming their exact legal retirement age and the precise date they will reach it.

The service, which became operational on 30 September, is designed to allow workers to prove their prospective retirement eligibility to employers, financial institutions, or administrative bodies without having to disclose sensitive salary records or career history.

Streamlined certification replaces detailed pension simulator

Previously, workers could only view their projected retirement timeline using the Tu Seguridad Social pension simulator. However, reports generated by the simulator automatically included detailed personal data, including full employment history, projected monthly pension amounts, gender gap top-ups, and early or deferred retirement calculations.

The new report omits all financial data and employment history, focusing strictly on two data points: the individual's legal retirement age and the exact date it will be reached. Social Security officials noted the certificate will be particularly useful for workers negotiating partial retirement plans or company succession agreements.

Online access and service limitations

Workers can download the certificate directly from the Tu Seguridad Social web portal. Authentication can be completed using standard digital certificates, Cl@ve credentials, or via SMS verification codes sent to mobile numbers registered with the Social Security database.

Social Security authorities highlighted key operational parameters regarding the new document:

• No financial estimates: The certificate does not state future pension amounts. Workers seeking financial projections must continue using the standard pension simulator.

• Childcare and disability adjustments: For workers whose legal retirement age is altered by childcare credits or registered disability status, relevant details must first be updated in the pension simulator before the certificate can reflect the adjusted date.

• Special professional categories: The tool does not currently incorporate retirement age reductions applicable to specific hazardous or physically demanding professions, though updates are underway.

Social Security is also developing a second specialised certificate aimed at partial retirement, which will verify whether an employee meets the legal requirements to reduce their working hours while drawing a partial pension.