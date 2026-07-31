Spain wildfires 2026
Only a few active hotspots remain in Zamora fire's most inaccessible areas
The overnight stabilisation work has paid off and authorities expect to be able to lift restrictions in the coming hours
Óscar F. Civieta
Zamora
The tremendous efforts of firefighting teams in Fermoselle, Zamora, have proved crucial in significantly improving the situation despite the fire's spread.
According to head ... of the environment department of the Castilla y León regional government Mariano Rodríguez, "there are now only small active pockets in the most inaccessible areas".
This suggests that, "little by little, restrictions such as lockdowns and roadblocks will be lifted". In addition, Rodríguez said that they might be able to lift some of the evacuation measures and allow people to return home.
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Nevertheless, Rodríguez warned, "the danger remains".
According to figures from Inforcal, there are currently 135 teams working on the fire. On Thursday, 99 military personnel and 35 vehicles from the military emergency unit (UME) joined the efforts, along with additional Guardia Civil units. On Friday, 40 forest firefighters from Bosnia joined.
Around 800 people from 14 towns (Pinilla, Cibanal, Fornillos, Formariz, Zafara, Mámoles, Palazuelo, Cozcurrita, Badilla, Tudera, Argañín, Muga de Sayago, Pasariegos and Villar del Buey) are waiting for updates. The elderly residents of Fermoselle returned to their care home on Thursday.
Fermoselle and Fariza remain under lockdown and three roads are closed: the CL-527, ZA-P-2221, ZA-P-2222 and ZA-P-2226.
According to estimates, the fire has now burnt around 11,000 hectares.