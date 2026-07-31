Only a few active hotspots remain in Zamora fire's most inaccessible areas

Óscar F. Civieta Zamora 31/07/2026 a las 12:45h.

The tremendous efforts of firefighting teams in Fermoselle, Zamora, have proved crucial in significantly improving the situation despite the fire's spread.

According to head ... of the environment department of the Castilla y León regional government Mariano Rodríguez, "there are now only small active pockets in the most inaccessible areas".