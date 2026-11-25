Kilmar Ábrego García, a 31-year-old Salvadoran national who became a symbol of Donald Trump's immigration policy after being wrongfully deported in 2025, ... landed at Madrid-Barajas Airport today after voluntarily leaving the United States.

It ends a legal battle that lasted more than 20 months.

Following a stay in Spain of as yet undetermined length, he plans to settle in Mexico.

Ábrego García's departure followed an agreement reached by his legal team and US immigration and federal authorities in a federal court in Maryland.

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland announced his departure on Tuesday 24 November. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin later confirmed the move and welcomed the fact that Ábrego García had voluntarily left the country.

According to press reports and advocacy group We Are CASA, Ábrego García flew on United Airlines with his wife, a US citizen, and his lawyer after officers from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) removed his electronic monitoring ankle tag at the airport.

His case drew international attention in late March 2025 when he was detained in Maryland. Despite holding legal protection that barred his deportation to El Salvador due to threats from street gangs, he was sent - along with more than 200 other detainees - to the Cecot mega-prison, the flagship facility of President Nayib Bukele's security crackdown where thousands of alleged gang members are held.

The US Justice Department later acknowledged the deportation was an "administrative error", though Washington took months to arrange his return in June 2025 following court pressure and intervention by Democratic lawmakers.

Immediately upon returning to US soil, Ábrego García faced federal human-trafficking charges in Tennessee stemming from a November 2022 traffic stop in which police raised suspicions about passengers in the vehicle he was driving, without making an arrest or filing charges at the time.

Federal prosecutors revived that case years later amid the dispute over his mistaken deportation to El Salvador. Federal District Judge Waverly Crenshaw dismissed the indictment in May 2026, ruling it had been improperly reactivated without new evidence.

Meanwhile, in civil removal proceedings before Judge Paula Xinis, immigration officials sought to deport him to African countries - Liberia, Uganda, Eswatini or Ghana - while his lawyers pushed for a transfer to Costa Rica.

The case sat at the heart of the enforcement drive Trump launched at the start of his second term, which targeted one million deportations in its first year and reached 605,000, according to Homeland Security.

While the White House softened some operational tactics after clashes with state officials and public anger over the deaths of two US citizens in incidents involving ICE agents, immigration enforcement continues under border czar Tom Homan.

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