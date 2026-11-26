A sailor died and six other crew members suffered minor injuries on Wednesday following the sinking of a vessel near Ibiza.

The vessel was a ... chemical tanker carrying approximately 1.2 million litres of crude oil. It was located some 30 nautical miles (around 55 kilometres) north of Ibiza and more than 100 kilometres east of Valencia, according to sources from the Spanish government.

The sinking occurred at around 11pm. An hour and a half earlier, the CCS (rescue coordination centre) in Valencia received a mayday distress call. Six minutes after the alert, the vessel reported a leak and a 90-degree list, which ultimately led to it sinking.

Of the 17 crew members on board, one was taken directly to Hospital Can Misses, where doctors confirmed his death. The other six injured crew members received medical attention at Ibiza Airport. They were subsequently taken to Can Misses and the Nuestra Señora del Rosario polyclinic. All have sustained minor injuries, "with hypothermia being the main condition", according to sources at the Balearic Islands regional government.

As for the remaining ten crew members, five were taken to Valencia Airport and the others were reported to be "in good condition" on board a rescue vessel that responded to the emergency.

Three maritime rescue helicopters from Palma, Valencia and Tarragona took part in the rescue operation. Several maritime rescue vessels and other merchant ships in the area also took part, as did members of the Guardia Civil.

It is not yet known what caused the sinking.

From Algeciras to Barcelona

The regional government said that the sunken vessel is the Med Emre, flying the Maltese flag, which was sailing towards Barcelona from Algeciras.

Following the shipwreck, the directorate-general for the merchant navy, which reports to the Ministry of Transport, activated level 2 of the national maritime pollution contingency plan at 11.45pm. Meanwhile, the emergency services have activated level 0 of the territorial civil protection plan.

Experts are currently assessing the potential consequences of the sinking and the fuel spill. The Clara Campoamor vessel, part of the maritime rescue fleet specialising in the management of pollution spills, travelled to the scene. At the same time, a maritime rescue service aircraft flew over the area to carry out "the necessary reconnaissance".

In order to monitor the incident closely, director-general for emergencies and home affairs Pablo Gárriz travelled to the 112 emergency coordination centre early on Friday morning, accompanied by head of the emergencies department Aurelio Soto and the technical team on duty.

"The directorate-general for emergencies and home affairs is gathering information on the accident and its possible consequences in order to assess the decisions to be taken," regional sources said.

President of the Balearic Islands regional government Marga Prohens has offered her condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and confirmed that she is in contact with the Spanish government's representative, Pere Joan.

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