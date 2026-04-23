Ryanair will bring forward check-in closing time to one hour before flight departure time

Ana Cantero Thursday, 23 April 2026, 09:59 Share

Airline operator Ryanair announced on Wednesday that check-in and baggage drop-off services at all its airports will close 60 minutes before the scheduled flight departure time. That's 20 minutes earlier than the current norm. The measure will come into effect from 10 November and aims to give passengers more time to clear security and passport control.

"This will reduce the small number of passengers who currently miss their flights because they get stuck in these airport queues," the company said in a statement. Passengers will have more time to pass through security, especially during peak periods when wait times are longer.

This new measure is accompanied by the installation of self-service baggage check-in kiosks, which will be available at more than 95 per cent of airports where Ryanair operates from this October. According to Ryanair sources, the self-service kiosks will be fully integrated into the airline's mobile app, allowing passengers to check in their luggage and print baggage tags. This "streamlines baggage delivery and reduces waiting times," stated the airline.

No change for those not checking in hold luggage

However, only 20 per cent of Ryanair customers choose to check in their luggage, while 80 per cent do not. Therefore, the majority of the airline's passengers will continue to check in online before coming to the airport and go directly to their boarding gate upon arrival, just as they have done until now.

"This means a faster baggage check-in service, shorter queues at airport counters and an even more punctual service for the 20 per cent of our customers who still wish to check in their luggage," said Dara Brady, the Irish airline's marketing director.