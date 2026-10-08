Burgos resident dies after neighbour falls from window and lands on top of him

A 70-year-old resident of Burgos died on Wednesday afternoon after an elderly neighbour fell from a first-floor window and landed on top ... of him in an inner courtyard in the southern part of the city.

The incident occurred shortly before 4.15 pm on Calle Alfareros in the Castilla y León region. Emergency service operators at 112 received an urgent call reporting that two men had fallen near a residential property and required immediate medical attention, with one suffering critical injuries.

Good Samaritan attempt ends in tragedy

Emergency dispatchers mobilised local police units, National Police patrols, basic life support ambulances, a mobile ICU team, and a medicalised helicopter to the scene. Upon arrival, healthcare personnel confirmed that the 70-year-old victim had succumbed to injuries sustained during the high-impact collision.

The second man, aged in his 80s, was stabilised by medical staff and transported in a life-support ambulance to the Burgos University Hospital Complex (Complejo Asistencial Universitario de Burgos), where he remains under treatment.

According to preliminary findings and eyewitness statements provided to investigating officers, the elderly man was hanging from the window or ledge of a first-floor apartment overlooking an interior patio. Seeing his neighbour in distress, the 70-year-old victim, who lived in a lower unit, attempted to position himself to catch or hold the falling man. As the elderly resident lost his grip and fell, he landed directly on the victim below.

The National Police have taken charge of the ongoing investigation to clarify the precise circumstances surrounding the incident.

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